Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 24, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold and oil prices declined on Thursday. The prices of diesel and petrol remain unchanged while that of rupee depreciated.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 24, 2020.

Gold

Gold price fell for the fourth consecutive day. It declined by Rs 485 to Rs 50,418 per 10 grams in the national capital. In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 50,903 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 2,081 to Rs 58,099 per kilogram from Rs 60,180 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold traded with losses at USD 1,854 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.12 per ounce.

Petrol and Diesel

Diesel and petrol prices were unchanged on Thursday. Check out the price of diesel and petrol in four metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 71.28 Kolkata 82.59 74.80 Mumbai 87.74 77.73 Chennai 84.14 76.72

Rupee

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to settle at 73.89 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.82, then fell further to finally close at 73.89 against the American currency, registering a fall of 32 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by one paisa to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar. During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.75 and a low of 73.96 against the greenback. BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 798.06 points lower at 36,870.36, and broader NSE Nifty plunged 235 points to 10,896.85. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,912.44 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Oil

Oil prices dropped on Thursday. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.56 a barrel by 0922 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 26 cents, or 0.7%, to $39.67 a barrel. Crude stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels, gasoline by 4 million barrels, and distillate stockpiles posted a surprise drawdown of 3.4 million barrels.