Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 28, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold, rupee, diesel and petrol prices and oil prices fell on Monday.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 28, 2020.

Gold

Gold futures on Monday fell by 0.28 per cent to Rs 49,520 per 10 gram. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 139, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 49,520 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,370 lots. The yellow metal for December delivery eased by Rs 131, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 49,519 per 10 gram in 14,348 lots. Gold was trading 0.38 per cent down at USD 1,859.30 per ounce in New York.

Petrol and Diesel

Diesel and petrol prices were cut for fourth straight day on Monday.

Check out the price of diesel and petrol in four metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.71 Mumbai 87.74 77.12 Chennai 84.14 76.18 Kolkata 82.59 74.23

Rupee

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 18 paise lower at 73.79 (provisional) against the US dollar. The local unit opened 3 paise lower at 73.64 at the interbank forex market. After witnessing a volatile trading session, it finally closed at 73.79 against the greenback, down 18 paise over its previous close. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,080.21 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Oil

Oil prices fell on Monday. Brent crude fell 32 cents, or 0.7%, to $41.60 a barrel by 0915 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $39.89 a barrel, down 36 cents or 0.8%.