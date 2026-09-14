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  • /Gold price today 14 September 2026: Yellow metal slips lower as US inflation raises Fed rate hike odds

Gold price today 14 September 2026: Yellow metal slips lower as US inflation raises Fed rate hike odds

Gold and silver futures on MCX will only trade in the evening session from 5 pm till 11:30 pm on Monday, and will remain closed during the morning session on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Gold price today 14 September 2026: Yellow metal slips lower as US inflation raises Fed rate hike odds

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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