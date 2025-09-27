Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965401https://zeenews.india.com/economy/gold-prices-maintain-bullish-structure-this-week-amid-safe-haven-demand-2965401.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GOLD PRICES

Gold Prices Maintain Bullish Structure This Week Amid Safe-Haven Demand

The yellow metal sustained its appeal as a safe-haven asset, supported by global trade tensions, a depreciating rupee, steady central bank purchases, and uncertainty over the Fed’s policy path. Silver also attracted huge buyer interest, benefiting from firm industrial demand alongside supply-side constraints. 

|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 06:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold Prices Maintain Bullish Structure This Week Amid Safe-Haven DemandImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Indian bullion prices ended marginally lower but maintained the bullish structure this week, buoyed by uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s policy path. The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) started the week at Rs 1,13,498 on Monday, rose to a significant high of Rs 1,14,044 on Tuesday, and ended the week at Rs 1,13,260, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The yellow metal sustained its appeal as a safe-haven asset, supported by global trade tensions, a depreciating rupee, steady central bank purchases, and uncertainty over the Fed’s policy path. Silver also attracted huge buyer interest, benefiting from firm industrial demand alongside supply-side constraints. The price of silver was at Rs 1,37,467 per kilogram at market close on Friday, according to IBJA data.

"Gold prices traded firm at Rs 1,14,000 with marginal gains of Rs 130 as Comex Gold held steady, while the dollar stayed slightly positive and rupee remained flat near 88.71," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"US GDP data came in higher, leading to minor profit booking yesterday, but gold quickly recovered, maintaining its bullish structure. Overall trend remains positive with support at Rs 1,12,500 and resistance at Rs 1,15,000," he added.

Gold is expected to trade in the range between Rs 1,07,500 and Rs 1,11,000, he added. The bullion has outperformed Indian equities for the fourth consecutive Diwali-to-Diwali cycle, continuing a trend where the yellow metal has outperformed equities in seven of the last eight years.

Silver also outperformed Indian equities for the third consecutive year, driven by industrial demand from solar panel manufacturing, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, analysts say that bullion continues to receive support from robust central bank purchases and sustained inflows into ETFs. The Fed Chair’s cautious remarks on inflation, labour market and future rate cuts could act as a cap on bullion’s gains.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh