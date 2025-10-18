Advertisement
DHANTERAS 2025

Gold Rates On Dhanteras 2025: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & More

Known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras is an important day in the Hindu calendar, marking the start of the five-day Diwali celebrations, which conclude with Bhai Dooj. Millions of Hindus eagerly await this day each year to follow the age-old customs and seek blessings for wealth and well-being.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Gold Rates On Dhanteras 2025: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & More

New Delhi: Today, jewellery stores are bustling with shoppers, as Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day to buy gold and silver. According to tradition, purchasing precious metals on this day is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras is an important day in the Hindu calendar, marking the start of the five-day Diwali celebrations, which conclude with Bhai Dooj. Millions of Hindus eagerly await this day each year to follow the age-old customs and seek blessings for wealth and well-being.

Dhanteras 2025: Date and Timings

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated across India on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Here are the important timings for the day:

- Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025

- Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:51 PM on October 19, 2025

- Pradosh Kaal: 05:59 PM to 08:25 PM

- Vrishabha Kaal: 07:39 PM to 09:41 PM

Today’s Gold and Silver Rates – October 18, 2025

If you’re planning to buy precious metals on Dhanteras, here’s the latest update on gold and silver prices.

- MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320 per 10 gm (8 AM)

- MCX Silver: Rs 1,57,300 per kg (8 AM)

- 24-carat Gold: Rs 1,27,320 per 10 gm (Indian Bullion Association)

- 22-carat Gold: Rs 1,16,710 per 10 gm

Silver (999 Fine): Rs 1,57,300 per kg

You can also check rates for major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities – October 18, 2025

Here’s a city-wise update on gold and silver prices for buyers planning purchases on Dhanteras:

Mumbai

Gold Bullion: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

Silver Bullion: Rs 1,57,300/kg

MCX Silver 999: Rs 1,57,300/kg

Delhi

Gold Bullion: Rs 1,27,100/10 gm

MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

Silver Bullion: Rs 1,57,030/kg

MCX Silver 999: Rs 1,57,300/kg

Kolkata

Gold Bullion: Rs 1,27,150/10 gm

MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

Silver Bullion: Rs 1,57,090/kg

MCX Silver 999: Rs 1,57,300/kg

Bengaluru

Gold Bullion: Rs 1,27,420/10 gm

MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

Silver Bullion: Rs 1,57,420/kg

MCX Silver 999: Rs 1,57,300/kg

Hyderabad

Gold Bullion: Rs 1,27,520/10 gm

MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

Silver Bullion: Rs 1,57,550/kg

MCX Silver 999: Rs 1,57,300/kg

Chennai

Gold Bullion: Rs 1,27,690/10 gm

MCX Gold: Rs 1,27,320/10 gm

Silver Bullion: Rs 1,57,760/kg

MCX Silver 999: Rs 1,57,300/kg

Note: Retail prices may be slightly higher due to making charges, taxes, and GST added by jewellers.

