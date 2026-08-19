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Gold’s 9% surge drives inflows into cash, debt securities: Report

Precious metal inflows dropped from Rs 8,680 crore in June to Rs 4,084 crore in July, while Rs 1,40,390 crore flooded into money market funds against last month’s Rs 65,530 crore of outflows, the report from Vallum Capital said.

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Gold’s 9% surge drives inflows into cash, debt securities: Report

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Gold’s 9% surge drives inflows into cash, debt securities: Report
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