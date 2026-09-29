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  • /Gold, silver trade up to 1% lower amid elevated US yields, geopolitical tensions

Gold, silver trade up to 1% lower amid elevated US yields, geopolitical tensions

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (December) were trading at Rs 1,48,410 per 10 grams, down Rs 487 or 0.33 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Gold, silver trade up to 1% lower amid elevated US yields, geopolitical tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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