Gold Surges To $3,770/oz As Central Banks Boost Reserves And Fed Signals More Cuts

New Delhi: Gold has staged a remarkable rally over the past six to seven months, climbing to record highs on the back of multiple global factors. The surge has been powered by expectations of US interest rate cuts, persistent inflation worries, doubts about the sustainability of US fiscal policies, rising geopolitical risks, and robust central bank purchases aimed at reducing dependence on the US dollar.

Gold Overtakes the Euro as a Reserve Asset

In a major milestone, gold has overtaken the euro to become the world’s second-largest reserve asset. It now represents about 27 percent of central bank reserves, compared to the euro’s 23 percent. Central banks collectively hold around USD 4.5 trillion in gold—more than their USD 3.5 trillion in US Treasuries—highlighting a decisive shift toward gold as a stable store of value in turbulent markets.

Record High Prices Call for Caution

With prices soaring to nearly USD 3,770 per ounce (as of September 24, 2025), gold’s rally has been underpinned by expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, sustained inflation, and mounting US fiscal concerns. Intensifying geopolitical tensions have further cemented its safe-haven status, with emerging-market central banks leading the buying spree.

However, investors should remain cautious. Any delay in rate cuts or easing of geopolitical risks could trigger a price correction or at least a pause in the uptrend. Gradual accumulation, rather than aggressive buying, is advisable—allocating 10–20 percent of a portfolio to gold depending on individual risk tolerance.

Fed Cuts and the Road Ahead

The Federal Reserve’s recent 25-basis-point cut and its signal of two more reductions in 2025 have strengthened gold’s appeal. In the short term, moderating inflation and improving US data could lift the dollar or tighten monetary policy, weighing on prices. Conversely, renewed inflationary pressures from rate cuts and tariffs could keep gold elevated. Over the longer term, central bank demand, geopolitical conflicts, US dollar trends, and trade-driven global inflation will remain the key drivers.

Gold ETFs: A Smart Access Point

For most investors, Gold ETFs offer the most efficient way to gain exposure. These exchange-traded funds provide liquidity, transparent pricing, lower costs, and SEBI oversight—making them a safer, more convenient alternative to physical gold.

Gold’s powerful rally underscores its enduring role in portfolio diversification. Fiscal concerns, monetary easing expectations, and central bank buying form a strong long-term case for maintaining measured exposure to gold within a balanced investment strategy.