Gold vs Growth: What rising global tensions mean for rupee stability

New Delhi: With the world facing rising geopolitical tensions from the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war to Middle East instability and China-Taiwan concerns investors are once again turning to safe assets. Gold prices touching fresh highs in 2026 reflect this growing anxiety. But gold is more than a crisis hedge it plays a deeper role in shaping currency stability.

History shows that wars and economic crises often weaken currencies. During World War I, many countries abandoned the gold standard to fund military spending, leading to inflation and long-term currency pressure. The Great Depression and World War II further disrupted global monetary systems, as governments printed money aggressively to support fragile economies.

Switzerland followed a different path. Its political neutrality and strong gold reserves helped it avoid major currency shocks. Over time, this stability strengthened global trust in the Swiss franc, which is now widely seen as a safe haven currency.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gold reserves matter because they signal financial credibility. Countries with higher gold reserves per capita often inspire greater investor confidence during uncertain times. Switzerland remains among the top nations on this metric, reinforcing the franc’s reputation for stability.

The contrast becomes clearer when compared with emerging economies like India. While the Reserve Bank of India has steadily increased gold reserves in recent years, India’s gold holdings per capita remain far lower than smaller European economies. The rupee is supported by strong forex reserves and economic growth, but it tends to be more sensitive to global volatility than traditional safe haven currencies.

This does not mean gold alone determines currency strength. Economic fundamentals, policy stability and growth prospects also matter. However, history suggests that during global crises, currencies backed by stronger reserves and stable systems tend to hold value better.

As geopolitical uncertainty persists, the renewed focus on gold highlights an old lesson in global finance: in times of crisis, trust matters more than size — and gold continues to be one of the strongest symbols of that trust.