Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Goldman Sachs raises India’s GDP growth to 6.8% after US-Iran peace pact

Goldman Sachs raises India’s GDP growth to 6.8% after US-Iran peace pact

The investment bank has also raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast for the country by 40 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Goldman Sachs raises India’s GDP growth to 6.8% after US-Iran peace pact
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to release OMR sheets separately; Check key details here
re-neet 20263 min ago
2
Darshan Thoogudeepa17 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202619 min ago
4
Uttar Pradesh26 min ago
5
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay29 min ago