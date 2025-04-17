Good Friday Holiday: Are Stock Markets Closed Tomorrow, 18 April?

New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will remain closed on Friday (18 April 2025) on account of Good Friday.

On Good Friday, trading will be suspended on major platforms including the BSE and NSE stock exchanges, as well as the commodity exchanges MCX and NCDEX, and the bond markets. Market activities will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Trading will commence with a 15-minute pre-opening session at 9:00 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am onwards on BSE and NSE.

Regular trading hours will resume, with the morning session running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the evening session from 5:00 pm until 11:30/11:55 pm on MCX.

Indian stock markets opened on a flat note on Thursday amidst caution being excercised by investors as fourth-quarter earnings season begins. Both Equity indices saw minor declines in the early session.

BSE Sensex opened at in red falling by 76.27 points or 0.10 percent to 76,968.02 while the

Nifty 50 index opened at 23,401.85, lower by 35.35 points or 0.15 percent

Ajay Bagga Banking and Market told ANI "The outperformance of the Indian markets is the story of the week, with FPI flows turning positive for the last two days. Financials have led the charge on expected lines while globally linked sectors like IT have struggled. US markets closed lower on bad news from chip makers and on a straight talking speech by Fed Chair Powell which acknowledged the uncertain though significantly higher impact of Trump tariffs on the economy".

He further added "The market week ends today as the Good Friday holiday ends the truncated week. As we head into the Easter weekend, markets remain under the sway of enhanced volatility and whipsawing moves either ways".