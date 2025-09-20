Good News For Amul lovers! Prices Of 700 Products Slashed After GST Cut

New Delhi: Good news for Amul lovers! The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the iconic Amul brand, has slashed prices on more than 700 product packs. The revised prices, effective from September 22, 2025, come after the recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, making everyday dairy items a little lighter on your pocket.

Wide Range of Amul Products Get Cheaper

The price cut isn’t limited to just a few items—Amul has slashed rates across its popular range. Essentials like butter, ghee, UHT milk, and ice cream are now more affordable, along with bakery products and frozen snacks. Even cheese, paneer, chocolates, malt-based drinks, and peanut spreads are part of the price drop, thanks to the government’s move to lower GST on essential food items.

Amul Butter Gets a Price Cut

One of the biggest highlights is the price of Amul butter (100 gm pack), which has dropped from Rs 62 to Rs 58. This move reflects GCMMF’s effort to make everyday dairy staples more budget-friendly for households across India.

What Products Are Cheaper Now?

Amul’s latest price cuts cover a wide variety of favorites:

Butter & Ghee – Everyday staples now available at lower rates.

Ice Cream & Cheese – Frozen delights made more pocket-friendly.

Bakery & Frozen Snacks – From breads to potato snacks, prices have dropped.

Dairy & Non-Dairy Items – UHT milk, paneer, chocolates, and malt-based drinks are now easier on the wallet.//

Amul’s price slash comes right after Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre cut in milk prices, effective September 22, 2025. As part of the broader GST rate revision, Mother Dairy has also reduced prices of paneer, butter, cheese, and ice cream, giving consumers more relief on everyday essentials.