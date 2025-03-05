Good News For Cognizant Employees! IT Firm Shares Update On Salary Hikes And Bonus Letters

Cognizant Salary Hike 2025: Cognizant is set to announce salary hikes for 2025, bringing good news for employees. The company aims to reward performance and stay competitive in the IT industry. In a town hall meeting, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S recently addressed employees, sharing updates on the company’s bonus structure and the delayed salary hike letters. The IT firm confirmed that salary hikes will be given in August this year, exactly one year after the previous cycle.

The US-based IT giant reaffirmed this in a statement following reports that salary hikes, initially scheduled for April, had been deferred to August. With the latest increase, most Cognizant associates will have received five merit increases within the past four years.

Cognizant Salary Hike 2025

In a statement, the company said, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to recognizing the hard work and dedication of our associates through merit increases and bonuses. As part of this ongoing commitment, merit increases for eligible associates will be awarded in August, exactly one year after the prior cycle."

"In fact, with the August 2025 cycle, the majority of our associates will have received five merit increases within the past four years." Adding further, the eligible employees will receive their bonuses as promised, with letters being issued this month.

According to a report by Mint, during the meeting, CEO Ravi Kumar acknowledged employees' frustration over the delayed salary hikes, originally planned for April but now pushed to August.

He assured employees that the company remains committed to honoring the promised hikes, emphasizing that the delay is a strategic decision aligned with the company’s financial goals and market conditions.