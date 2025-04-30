Good News For India! Ratan Tata’s Company Starts iPhone Assembly In…, Apple Aims To Move Part Of Its Global iPhone Production To India By THIS Year

New Delhi: Apple is expanding its iPhone production in India as it looks to reduce its reliance on China especially after the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S and Beijing. According to sources quoted by Reuters, the tech now sees India as a key manufacturing hub and is planning to shift a significant portion of its global iPhone output to the country by 2026.

As part of this move, Apple has started assembling iPhones at a new Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which is currently focused on older models. At the same time, a massive 2.6 billion dollars Foxconn factory is being built in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and is expected to begin operations by May.

Foxconn Plant to Boost Jobs and Output

The Foxconn facility, set to be fully operational by December 2027 and is expected to produce Apple’s latest iPhone models. This includes the iPhone 16 and 16e. Once running at full capacity, the plant can manufacture between 300 and 500 units every hour. It’s also expected to generate around 50,000 jobs, giving a major boost to the local economy.

India’s Share in iPhone Making Grows

China still dominates Apple’s manufacturing, handing over 75 per cent of global iPhone production. However, India is quickly catching up and now contributes around 18 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple’s move to expand in India comes amid growing concerns over possible U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made products. Any disruption to Apple’s supply chain could lead to higher iPhone prices in the future.

India Ships $2 Billion Worth of iPhones

Apple exported iphones worth 2 billion dollars in March from India to the U.S. It shipped around 600 tons of devices. Foxconn led the way with 1.3 billion dollars in exports while Tata Electronics, though a newer supplier. It quickly made its mark as a key partner in Apple’s India operations. Together, Foxconn and Tata now run five iPhone manufacturing facilities across the country.