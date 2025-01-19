Good News For Infosys Employees! IT Giant Announces Salary Hiked From January 1, 2025: Reports

Infosys Salary Hikes: Good News For Infosys Employees! The IT giant Infosys is reportedly gearing up to offer a salary hike of 6-8 per cent, with the increments set to be rolled out in two phases, starting from January 1, 2025, and April 1, 2025. According to reports, the IT giant is resuming its salary revision process after previous delays. Notably, the last time the employees of Infosys got a salary hike was way back in November 2023.

Earlier, the company announced better-than-expected Q3 FY25 earnings on Thursday. The company reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for Q3FY25 at Rs 6,806 crore, compared with Rs 6,106 crore in the same quarter last year.

Salary Hike At Various Job Levels

Salary hike letters for employees at job level five (JL5) will be issued in February, with increments retroactively applied from January 1. For employees at job level six (JL6) and above, the letters will be distributed in March, with the hikes becoming effective from April, as per reports.

Designations Across Job Levels

JL5 roles typically consist of track leads, while positions such as software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants fall below this level. Roles at JL6 and above include managers, senior managers, delivery managers, and senior delivery managers, with vice presidents excluded from this category.

Furthermore, it is important to note that this is not the first time Infosys has altered its salary hike timelines. In FY2022, the company froze salary hikes to conserve cash. It later initiated its annual appraisal cycle in October 2023, issuing salary revision letters for the previous cycle in December 2023.