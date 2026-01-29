Goodbye red LPG cylinders: No rusting; Safer, lighter plastic LPG cylinders to hit your kitchens soon

For decades, the red LPG cylinder, made of iron, has dominated Indian kitchens. The rusting and leakage often threatened safety. In the event of a fire, the iron cylinders exploded due to the high internal pressure. But no more fear soon. A cylinder made of HDP (high-density polyethene) is set to replace the red LPG cylinder soon and after it was formally launched in Goa by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

LPG capacity

The cylinder is launched by Bharat Petroleum. Talking about the cylinder, TV Pandiyan, Executive Director and Business Head, BPCL, said that the new light weight cylinder is made up of HDP and fibroid composite material in which LPG is stored inside. Highlighting the difference, he said that a metal cylinder basically carries a quantity of 14.2 kg of LPG and the weight of the cylinder is 17 kgs. So, the weight of the red LPG cylinder is somewhere around 30 to 33 kgs.

“The weight of the Bharat Gas Lite cylinder is only 5.9 kgs and carries 10 kgs, so the total weight is only 15.9 kgs, compared to 33 kgs. This is 16, almost 50% is less than the weight that is there in the red LPG. So, it's very easy for household ladies to carry, and also for delivery boys, who basically carry 30 kgs, or 33 kgs on the shoulder,” he said.

Safety Feature

The rust and corrosion are the key issues with the iron LPG cylinder, whereas the HPD Lite cylinder is corrosion-free and rust-free. The new cylinder is blue and yellow in colour. It also has translucent slots that allow the user to see how much gas is left in the cylinder.

“As far as safety is concerned, the test pressure for the metal cylinder is basically 80 kgs, whereas the new one is designed for 120 kgs. In addition to that, whenever there is a fire from outside, the liquid inside the iron LPG cylinder boils, and the pressure inside the cylinder increases, and it bursts. Whereas in the case of the lite cylinder, though, it is designed for 120 kgs of pressure. If there is a fire from outside, the HDP part of it melts and the LPG will start leaking, and it won’t burst,” said Pandiyan.

New Cylinder Cost

According to the Bharat Gas official, the Lite cylinder costs Rs 2,500 and in the outside market, security deposit will be around Rs 3,350. The metal cylinders have Rs 2,200 deposits. So, if you are willing to get the cylinder during the launch phase, you need to pay a security deposit of Rs 300 to swap your iron cylinder with the Lite cylinder. To get a new Lite cylinder, one will have to pay Rs 2,500 in the launch phase and Rs 3,350 after full roll-out.

Also, if you are not happy with these cylinders, then you can return it and get the old ones. The BPCL is planning to scale up this launch to 10 cities and then all metro cities. The first launch has been done for Goa.