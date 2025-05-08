Advertisement
GOOGLE JOB CUTS

Google Announces 200 Job Cuts In Global Business Unit: Report

The ongoing job cuts reflect a broader trend among big tech companies, many of which are trimming their workforce to focus more on fast-growing areas like AI. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Announces 200 Job Cuts In Global Business Unit: Report File Photo

New Delhi: Tech Giant Google on Tuesday laid off around 200 employees from its global business unit. This unit is responsible for sales and partnerships, The Information reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. In a statement to Reuters, the company said the changes are aimed at boosting collaboration and improving how it serves customers.

Earlier Cuts in Google's Key Product Divisions

The recent round of job cuts comes after earlier layoffs in Google’s platforms and devices division which manages major products like Android, Pixel phones and the chrome browser. Back in April, The Information reported that hundreds of positions were cut from that unit.

Tech Giants Refocus on AI

The ongoing job cuts reflect a broader trend among big tech companies, many of which are trimming their workforce to focus more on fast-growing areas like AI. In January 2023, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced it would cut 12,000 jobs—about 6 per cent of its global staff. As of December 31, 2024, Alphabet had 183,323 employees, according to regulatory filings.

Other Major Tech Firms Also Tighten Their Workforce

Google isn’t the only tech giant rethinking its workforce. Earlier this year, Meta let go of about 5 per cent of its lowest-performing staff while increasing hiring in machine learning. Microsoft also laid off 650 employees from its Xbox division in late 2024. Amazon made cuts across several teams, including communications and Apple reportedly reduced around 100 roles in its digital services unit last year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK