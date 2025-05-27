Google DeepMind CEO Warns: AI to Change Jobs in 5 Years, Teens Must Get Ready

New Delhi: Will AI take away jobs in the future? According to Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, the answer is a concerning yes. He warns that artificial intelligence is set to disrupt the job market within the next five years. With rapid advancements in AI technology, Hassabis urges teenagers and young professionals to start preparing now as the nature of work is expected to change dramatically in the near future.

AI is the Future for Gen Alpha

During a popular tech podcast called Hard Fork, Hassabis encouraged teenagers to dive head-first into artificial intelligence and called it the defining technology of their generation. He said, "Just as the internet shaped millennials and smartphones defined Gen Z, generative AI is the hallmark of Gen Alpha."

Looking ahead, he added, "Over the next 5 to 10 years, I think we're going to find what normally happens with big new technology shifts, which is that some jobs get disrupted. But new, more valuable, usually more interesting jobs get created."

Learn AI Early and Get Ahead

Hassabis, on the podcast urged young people to start learning about AI tools and how they work as early as possible. He said, "Whatever happens with these AI tools, you'll be better off understanding how they work, and how they function, and what you can do with them."

He also encouraged students preparing for university to change their mindset and become “ninjas” with the latest technologies. "Immerse yourself now," he added. "Learning to learn is key." His advice reflects the increasing focus on AI in education today.

STEM Skills and Creativity Matter

Hassabis also stresses the importance of a solid foundation in basic education, especially in STEM subjects—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths. Along with this, students should focus on building skills like creativity, adaptability, and resilience. He said, “These are the capabilities that will help the next generation thrive. Getting good at the basics of STEM is still crucial, but equally important is developing the mindset to navigate constant change.”

AI’s Growing Impact Makes This Crucial

This insight is especially important now, after Google announced major upgrades to its AI products at the I/O 2025 event—most notably the Veo 3 AI video generator that powers Google Flow. As AI tools start playing a bigger role in movie production and other fields, Hassabis’ advice feels more relevant than ever.