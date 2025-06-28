Google Faces Major Setback In Japan: Pixel 7 Banned, Pixel 8 & 9 Under Threat

New Delhi: Google’s Pixel 7 series smartphones have been banned in Japan following a court ruling that found the company guilty of patent infringement. According to a report by ETNews, the Tokyo District Court sided with South Korean firm Pantech which claimed that Google had violated its standard essential patent related to mobile communication technology.

Pantech announced on the 24th that the court had issued a judgment, including a sales injunction against the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. With this decision, Google can no longer sell these devices in Japan. Notably, this marks the first time in Japan that a product has been removed from the market due to infringement of a standard essential patent.

Upcoming Pixel Models May Face Ban Too

Pixel 7 phones aren’t the only ones at risk. While the current ban applies only to the Pixel 7 series, reports suggest that Pantech is pushing to extend the ban to newer models like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9. These devices are still being sold by retailers and mobile carriers across Japan—for now.

Pantech has also requested a complete import ban on all Pixel devices through Japanese customs. Speaking to ETNews, a Pantech official said, “It is very encouraging that we’ve taken practical action in a Japanese court against a global company like Google.”

Pixel 10 Launch Could Be at Risk

Future Pixel phones could also be at risk. If Japanese courts decide to widen the ban, it might include models like the Pixel 7a and beyond. Google is expected to launch its Pixel 10 series soon, with leaks hinting at improved performance and a smoother Android experience. But if the legal dispute isn’t resolved, it could affect the launch and sales of upcoming Pixel devices in Japan.