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Google Pay prioritises faster, safer domestic transactions over cross-border payments and remittances

Google Pay is currently not focusing on cross-border payments and remittances and is instead putting significant emphasis on making domestic digital payments faster, simpler and safer, Kunal Rana, Director, Merchant Services, Google Pay, said on Friday.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 07:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Google Pay prioritises faster, safer domestic transactions over cross-border payments and remittances
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Google Pay prioritises faster, safer domestic transactions over cross-border payments and remittances
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