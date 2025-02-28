Google Plans Layoffs in HR And Cloud Divisions To Trim Costs And Boost AI Investment

New Delhi: Google has informed employees in its “People Operations” and cloud divisions in the US this week about upcoming layoffs as part of an internal restructuring. This move follows a statement from Google’s Chief Financial Officer, Anat Ashkenazi, who highlighted cost-cutting as a key priority for the company after it missed revenue expectations for the fourth quarter. Additionally, Google plans to increase its investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the year ahead, as reported by CNBC.

According to a memo from HR chief Fiona Cicconi, Google will offer a voluntary exit program for full-time employees starting in early March. The program will be available to Level-4 and Level-5 employees who choose to leave, with severance pay of 14 weeks plus an extra week for each full year of service.

The report also notes that some of these positions have been relocated to India and Mexico City. While the exact number of layoffs is unclear, Google has stated that it is relatively small and emphasized that it is still hiring for key sales and engineering roles. Additionally, the company mentioned that affected employees will be given time to explore and apply for other positions within Google.

In January, Google announced it would offer buyouts to employees in its U.S. "Platforms and Devices" unit in anticipation of upcoming cuts. This unit, which includes over 25,000 full-time employees, works on products like Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Google Photos, Google One, Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest, according to the report.