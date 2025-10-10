Google’s Work From Anywhere Policy Gets Stricter — Here’s What’s Changing

New Delhi: Tech giant Google is tightening the rules for its remote employees once again. According to a new report, the company is planning to update its “Work from Anywhere” policy — a system introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic that gave employees the flexibility to work from any location. The move signals Google’s growing push to bring more structure to its hybrid work model.

Google Tightens ‘Work From Anywhere’ Rules

Earlier, Google’s “Work From Anywhere” policy let employees work from any location outside their main office for up to four weeks a year. But now, things are changing. As per internal documents reviewed by CNBC, even if an employee works remotely for just one day in a week, it will be counted as a full week of remote work.

Despite this, Google will continue its hybrid schedule — allowing staff to work from home two days a week. It’s worth noting that these “Work From Anywhere” (WFA) days are different from regular WFH days, as they allow employees to work from locations other than their homes.

Tech Giants Push for Office Comeback

According to a company document shared over the summer, Google clarified its updated policy, stating: “Whether you log one WFA day or five in a week, one full WFA week will be deducted from your balance. WFA weeks cannot be used to work from home or nearby.”

This shift is part of a broader trend across major tech firms aiming to bring employees back to offices. Microsoft, for instance, now expects staff to be on-site three days a week, while Amazon has mandated a full five-day office schedule for its corporate teams. Meanwhile, Google has introduced voluntary buyouts and cautioned that remote employees who don’t adhere to its hybrid model could face layoffs.

Employees Question the New Policy

The updated rules have left many Google employees puzzled. During a recent all-hands meeting, one staff member asked why even a single “Work From Anywhere” day is counted as an entire week and if the company could relax the restriction on working from home.

In response, John Casey, Google’s Vice President of Performance and Rewards, explained that the WFA policy was always intended to be used in week-long blocks, not as a replacement for regular WFH days. The move highlights Google’s ongoing effort to strike a balance between offering flexibility and ensuring employees spend enough time in the office — even as many still prefer remote work long after the pandemic.