Government e-Marketplace Surpasses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in Cumulative GMV Since Inception

New Delhi: Government e Marketplace (GeM) has crossed a historic milestone of Rs Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) since its inception in 2016, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release.

"This achievement underlines the trust and confidence of buyers and sellers across India in GeM’s vision of creating a transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement ecosystem. Over the past nine years, GeM has evolved into a robust digital platform, bringing together government buyers and a diverse community of sellers, including Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST Enterprises and Self-Help Groups (SHGs)," Ministry of Commerce & Industry added.

(Also Read: RBI Gold Bond Scheme Calendar For Premature Redemption)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Key highlights of GeM’s journey include:

● Expanding access to government procurement for lakhs of sellers from varied sectors.

● Strengthening participation of MSEs, women entrepreneurs and startups.

● Ensuring transparency and accountability in every stage of procurement.

● Driving digital adoption in governance in line with the vision of Digital India.

(Also Read: Finance Your LIC Policy For 2 Years Via EPFO)

Mihir Kumar, CEO, GeM, said: “Crossing the Rs 15 Lakh Crore GMV milestone is a testimony to the trust our stakeholders have placed in GeM. This success belongs to the lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India. Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country. Together, we are building a transparent, accountable and digitally empowered procurement ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”