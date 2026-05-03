Government notifies 100% FDI in insurance sector through automatic route

New Delhi: The Central Government has altered the foreign investment rules for India’s insurance sector, permitting overseas investors to put their money in insurance companies. The changes were announced by the Ministry of Finance through a Gazette notification on May 2, 2026.

The biggest change is that foreign investors will now be allowed to hold up to 100 percent stake in an Indian insurance company or insurance intermediary under the automatic route. This means they will no longer have to seek prior government approval for such investment, although they will still have to follow rules set by regulators.

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Under the revised rules, full foreign investment is allowed in insurance companies as well as in related businesses such as insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third-party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors, managing general agents, and insurance repositories.

However, the government has kept some of the critical conditions. Any foreign investment will still require approval and verification from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Moreover, companies will have to comply with the Insurance Act, 1938 and all other existing laws applicable to the sector.

The notification also contains management rules for companies with foreign ownership. At least one of the top positions — Chairperson, Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer — must be held by a resident Indian citizen. These companies must also follow all disclosure and compliance rules required by regulators.

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For insurance intermediaries where foreign ownership is more than 50 percent, extra conditions apply. These firms must be registered under the Companies Act, 2013, and they are expected to bring modern technology, better management practices, and advanced skills into the Indian market.

At the same time, the government has not changed the foreign investment limit for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Foreign investment in LIC will continue to remain capped at 20 percent under the automatic route.

The government believes this step will attract more foreign money into the insurance sector, improve competition, and help strengthen the overall insurance industry while keeping proper regulatory control in place.