Government Plans 26% Hike In Advertisement Rates For Print Media: Sources

New Delhi: The government is working on ways and means to protect conventional media from the disruption caused by new media, and a significant overhaul is in the works, sources said on Saturday. For print media, the government has decided to increase government advertisement rates by 26 per cent and an appropriate notification for this will be published after November 15, the sources said. According to the sources, the government is working at three different levels at a time when the transition of conventional media to new formats is invariably affecting the livelihoods of people, especially those working in traditional media houses.

With the boom of online media platforms, a key revenue stream for traditional print media — advertising — seems to have declined. For radio, the government is exploring ways to remove existing regulatory overhangs that restrict growth, the sources said. TV channels currently face distortions in the rating system. "We are working to improve the system to ensure a level playing field," a source said.

Similarly, reforms are also being considered in the DTH sector to maximise reach and make the cost structure for free dish services more efficient. "A consultation paper on rating reforms has already been completed," they added.