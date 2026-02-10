Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015607https://zeenews.india.com/economy/government-plans-to-sell-3-bhel-stake-via-ofs-may-offload-additional-2-3015607.html
NewsBusinessEconomyGovernment plans to sell 3% BHEL stake via OFS, May offload additional 2%
BHEL

Government plans to sell 3% BHEL stake via OFS, May offload additional 2%

Under the base offer, the government will offload over 10.44 crore equity shares, while an additional 2 percent stake may be sold through the green-shoe option if investor demand remains strong.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Government plans to sell 3% BHEL stake via OFS, May offload additional 2%File Photo


New Delhi: The Government of India has announced plans to sell a 3 percent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of its ongoing disinvestment programme. The stake sale could increase to 5 percent if the oversubscription option is exercised, according to official information shared by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Under the base offer, the government will offload over 10.44 crore equity shares, while an additional 2 percent stake may be sold through the green-shoe option if investor demand remains strong.

The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 254 per share, which is lower than the prevailing market price, a strategy often used to attract wider investor participation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The two-day OFS process will open first for institutional investors, followed by retail investors and employees on the next day, with a portion of shares reserved for both categories.

This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to raise funds and increase public shareholding in public sector undertakings (PSUs) through market-based divestment.

BHEL, a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, is one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing companies in the power and industrial equipment sector.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives extortion threat demanding crores of rupees: Report
General M M Naravane
'This is the Status': Ex-Army Chief's first reaction amid row over his memoir
Eye health
Common mistakes people make after noticing vision problems & how to avoid them
Salman Khan
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt appear in cameo roles in Saudi action drama
milk prices
Milk price hike unlikely in 2026, says Indian Dairy Association President
personal care
Top Vitamin C Face Serums on Amazon for Bright, Clear, and Glowing Skin
Indian IT rules
MeitY rolls out IT rules to curb deepfakes and synthetic content
Bangladesh Elections
Hindu businessman stabbed to death in Bangladesh, two days before elections
RBI
Govt, RBI roll out measures to improve health, governance of cooperative banks
children eye health
Early warning signs of childhood eye cancer that parents often miss