Government Tightens Oversight Of Edible Oil; Makes It Mandatory For All Edible Oil Manufactures To...

New Delhi: The Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has notified a key amendment to the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2011 (VOPPA Order).

Under the amended order, it is now mandatory for all edible oil manufacturers, processors, blenders, re-packers, and other stakeholders involved in the edible oil supply chain to register under the VOPPA Order and submit monthly production and stock returns through the designated online portal.

The amended VOPPA Order, 2025 aims to bring greater regulatory oversight and transparency across the edible oil sector in India, said Consumer Affairs ministry.

This regulatory enhancement is a crucial step in ensuring accurate data collection, real-time monitoring, and improved policy intervention in the edible oil sector—key components in advancing the Government of India’s efforts toward national food security and supply chain resilience, it added.

"The response from the edible oil industry has been encouraging. A significant number of edible oil units across the country have already registered on the National Single Window System portal and are regularly submitting their monthly returns at https://www.edibleoilindia.in," Consumer Affairs ministry said.

"This demonstrates a strong commitment from industry stakeholders towards transparency and compliance. All units involved in production, processing, blending or re-packing of edible oils are required to adhere to the following under the amended VOPPA Order: All edible oil-related units must register via the National Single Window System at https://www.nsws.gov.in. Thereafter, the units must file their monthly production, stock, and availability returns via https://www.edibleoilindia.in," it added

Non-compliance with the amended VOPPA Order, 2025 will be treated as a violation and units failing to register or submit their returns will face penal action under the provisions of the amended VOPPA Order and the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

To ensure effective enforcement, the Department is planning to initiate inspection drives and field verification of non-compliant units. These checks are intended to reinforce the seriousness of compliance and maintain the integrity of the national data ecosystem for the edible oil sector.

Compliance with the amended order is not just a regulatory requirement—it is a critical contribution to India’s food security infrastructure. The initiative supports better planning, informed decision-making, and fosters a more efficient and transparent edible oil ecosystem. The Department urges all stakeholders to ensure full compliance at the earliest and partner in building a robust and reliable data-driven edible oil sector in the country.