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Government to launch Livestock Insurance Portal for livestock insurance services

The portal to be launched by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will provide a single, integrated digital platform for livestock insurance, enabling streamlined policy issuance, claim processing, monitoring and reporting.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
Government to launch Livestock Insurance Portal for livestock insurance services

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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