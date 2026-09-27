/Government to launch Livestock Insurance Portal for livestock insurance services

New Delhi: The Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will launch the Livestock Insurance Portal on Monday, marking an important milestone in the digital transformation of livestock insurance services in the country, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.



The portal to be launched by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will provide a single, integrated digital platform for livestock insurance, enabling streamlined policy issuance, claim processing, monitoring and reporting, in case of animals insured under the Livestock Insurance Scheme of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.