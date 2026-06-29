/Government withdraws restrictions on sale, distribution of petrol and diesel as supplies improve

It said that during the period of disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, the Government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining stable retail prices of petrol and diesel. This led to a significant price difference between retail fuel prices and those applicable to bulk consumers. Consequently, certain industrial, commercial and institutional consumers began procuring fuel through retail outlets, "leading to instances of diversion, hoarding and black marketing, which affected the equitable distribution of fuel".