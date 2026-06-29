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Government withdraws restrictions on sale, distribution of petrol and diesel as supplies improve

With global crude volatility easing and domestic logistics stabilised, bulk buyers can resume normal procurement channels, while retail outlets return to unrestricted sales.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
Government withdraws restrictions on sale, distribution of petrol and diesel as supplies improve

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