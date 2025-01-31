Govt Aims For Farm Sector Modernisation, Self-Reliance: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 322 million tonnes in 2023-24.

"Our aim is to achieve modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector," she said, adding that the government is dedicated to ensuring better returns for farmers.

The President noted that last month, Rs 41,000 crore was distributed to millions of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

She also mentioned the approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University to promote prosperity through cooperatives.

Among key initiatives, Murmu highlighted the approval of a National Mission on Oilseeds to boost production and achieve self-reliance in edible oils.

The agri-infrastructure fund scheme has been expanded to strengthen farm infrastructure nationwide, which is expected to generate rural employment.

The government has consistently increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for both rabi and kharif crops, spending three times more funds in the last decade on wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and coarse cereals.

In recent developments, 109 high-yield, climate-resilient, and bio-fortified seed varieties have been made available to farmers in the last six months. A special package with additional subsidy has been announced for affordable DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilisers.

The President also mentioned the promotion of aquaculture to boost the fishery sector and the launch of Mission Mausam with an Rs 2,000-crore outlay, which she said would benefit farmers.