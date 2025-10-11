Govt Aims To Boost Domestic Pulses Output To 350 Lakh Tonnes By 2030–31

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ (2025–26 to 2030–31), a major step toward boosting India’s self-reliance in food production. With a budget of Rs 11,440 crore, the mission aims to increase domestic pulses production to 350 lakh tonnes and expand the cultivation area to 310 lakh hectares by 2030–31, strengthening India’s agricultural foundation and reducing import dependence.

Nearly 2 Crore Farmers to Benefit from the Pulses Mission

According to an official statement, around 2 crore farmers are set to benefit from assured procurement, quality seed distribution, and stronger value chain support under the new mission. India’s pulses sector has already seen remarkable progress over the years—thanks to sustained government efforts under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSNM). Pulses production has surged from 192.6 lakh tonnes in 2013–14 to 252.38 lakh tonnes in 2024–25 (third advance estimates), marking an impressive 31 per cent growth.

India Still Relies on Imports Despite Rising Pulses Output

While India’s progress in pulses production is impressive, there is still huge potential to boost output and meet the country’s growing consumption needs. In 2023–24, India imported 47.38 lakh tonnes of pulses and exported 5.94 lakh tonnes, underscoring the need for further structural improvements. Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of pulses, domestic production still falls short of demand—making imports an important supplement.

With pulses imports reaching 47.38 lakh tonnes in 2023–24, the government has prioritised achieving self-sufficiency in pulses as a key national objective, the statement added. Beyond their economic and trade significance, pulses serve as a nutritional powerhouse. As per the National Institute of Nutrition, they contribute nearly 20-25 per cent of total protein intake in Indian diets.

However, the per capita consumption of pulses continues to fall short of the recommended 85 grams per day, contributing to protein-energy malnutrition across the country. Therefore, enhancing domestic production is not only an economic necessity but also a vital step toward improving public health.

Recognizing this dual importance, the government has placed strong emphasis on strengthening the pulses sector. The 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' was announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 and was approved by the Union Cabinet on October 1 2025.

It seeks to boost domestic production, reduce import dependence, and pave the way for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in pulses. To ensure effective implementation, states will prepare rolling five-year seed production plans, with breeder seed production monitored by ICAR and quality assurance maintained through the SATHI portal. (With IANS Inputs)