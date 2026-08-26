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Govt allays rumours of sugar shortage; assures adequate stocks to meet festive demand

Sugar prices have increased in recent weeks, from Rs 48.18 per kg on July 20 to Rs 55.70 per kg on August 20. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Govt allays rumours of sugar shortage; assures adequate stocks to meet festive demand

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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