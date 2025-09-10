Govt Allows Companies To Display Revised MRPs On Old Unsold Packs Of Products

New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has issued a directive, asking companies to update/revise maximum retail prices (MRPs) on unsold stocks, in line with the GST rate slabs as the latest ones come to effect from 22 September 2025.

"... the Central Government hereby permits the manufacturers or packers or importers of pre-packaged commodities to declare the changed retail sale price (MRP) on the unsold stock manufactured/ packed/ imported prior to 1st July, 2017 after inclusion of the increased amount of tax due to GST if any, in addition to the existing retail sale price (MRP), for three months w.e.f. 1st July 2017 to 30th September, 2017," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The ministry said that such eclaration of the changed retail sale price (MRP) shall be made by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing, as the case may be. However, it said that a couple of conditions must be fulfilled prior to that.

The difference between the retail sale price originally printed on the package and the revised price shall not, in any case, be higher than the extent of increase in the tax if any, or in the case of imposition of fresh tax, such fresh tax, on account of implementation of GST Act and Rules.

The original MRP shall continue to be displayed and the revised price shall not overwrite on it.

Manufacturers or packers or importers shall make atleast two advertisements in one or more newspapers in this regard and also by circulation of notices to the dealers and to the Director of Legal Metrology in the Central Government and Controllers of Legal Metrology in the States and Union Territories, indicating the change in the price of such packages.

"... "for reducing the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), a sticker with the revised lower MRP (inclusive of all taxes) may be affixed and the same shall not cover the MRP declaration made by the manufacturer or the packer or importer, as the case may be, on the label of the package," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The ministry also clarified that any packaging material or wrapper which could not be exhausted by the manufacturer or packer or importer prior to 1st July, 2017, may be used for packing of material upto 30th September, 2017 or till such date the packing material wrapper is exhausted, whichever is earlier, after making corrections required in retail sale price (MRP) on account of implementation of G.S.T. by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing.