Govt Approves Continuation Of Targeted Subsidy For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Consumers For 2025-26 At Rs 12,000 Crore

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the targeted subsidy of Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May, 2016 with an objective to provide deposit-free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country. As on 01.07.2025, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

All PMUY beneﬁciaries receive deposit-free LPG connection which includes Security Deposit (SD) of Cylinder, Pressure Regulator, Suraksha Hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet and installation charges. As per the existing modalities of Ujjwala 2.0, the ﬁrst reﬁll and stove is also provided free of cost to all beneﬁciaries. PMUY beneﬁciaries are not required to make any payments for the LPG connection or the ﬁrst reﬁll or stove as the cost for these is borne by the Government of India/OMCs.

Targeted Subsidy to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana consumers: India imports about 60% of its LPG requirement. To shield PMUY beneﬁciaries from the impact of sharp ﬂuctuations in international prices of LPG and to make LPG more aﬀordable to PMUY consumers, thereby ensuring sustained usage of LPG by them, Government started a targeted subsidy of Rs.200/- per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022. In October 2023, Government increased targeted subsidy to Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections).

Improved LPG consumption by PMUY Households: Average Per Capita Consumption (PCC) of PMUY consumers which was only about 3 reﬁlls in 2019-20 and 3. 68 reﬁlls in 2022-23 has improved to about 4.47 during FY 2024-25, said a cabinet note.