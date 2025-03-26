Govt Asks Traders, Wholesales, Big Chain Retailers And Processors To Declare Wheat Stock Every Friday From 1 April

New Delhi: The Centre has asked Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors to declare wheat stock position w.e.f. 1st April, 2025 and then on, every Friday.

"In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India has decided that Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories have to declare their Stock position of wheat on the portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/wsp/login) w.e.f. 01.04.2025 and then, on every Friday till further orders." said a Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution release.

All the respective legal entities to ensure that stock are regularly and correctly disclosed on the portal.

Wheat Stock Limit is expiring on 31.03.2025 for all categories of entities in States and UTs. Thereafter, the entities have to disclose the wheat stock on portal. Any entity which is not registered on the Portal, may register themselves and start disclosing the wheat stock on every Friday.



The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to prevent speculation, control prices and ensure easy availability in the country.