Govt calendars, diaries, schedulers to now go digital

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced that it has decided to go digital on printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries and other such material for use in the coming year by any Ministries, departments, PSUs, PSBs and all other organs of the government.

"Given the prevailing circumstances in which the world is increasingly moving towards adopting digital force-multipliers for productivity, the Government of India has decided to follow this best practice...All such activity shall go digital and online," an official release said.

There is to be a concerted effort towards incorporating innovative methods in such matters. Using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is well known to be economical, efficient and effective, it added.

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his governance model that have always seen technology as an enabler, the release said.



Previously all calendars, diaries, schedulers and similar other materials, were printed in physical format.

The ministry further said that publication of Coffee Table books will also be stopped and appropriate use of E-Books is encouraged.

"All Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government are to adopt innovative means to use digital or online methods for the same. Innovative digital and online solutions which will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritized and to be put into practice," the release said.