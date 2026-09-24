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Govt committed to keeping sugar prices affordable during Dussehra and Diwali: ISMA

ISMA director said maintaining stable sugar supplies and affordable prices remains a priority, especially with major festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali approaching.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Govt committed to keeping sugar prices affordable during Dussehra and Diwali: ISMA

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Govt committed to keeping sugar prices affordable during Dussehra and Diwali: ISMA
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