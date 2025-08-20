Advertisement
CRITICAL MINERALS FIELD

Govt Committed To Promoting Innovation In Critical Minerals Field: MoS

|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 07:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: As part of the strategic effort to achieve self-reliance in critical minerals, Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey said on Wednesday that the government is committed to promoting innovation in the sector. The minister made this statement at the inauguration of a new Research &amp; Innovation Centre in Noida, set up by the Uttar Pradesh-based critical minerals producer Lohum.

“The Government is committed to promoting innovation in the field of critical minerals, and this new research center is a commendable step in that direction. It will play a pivotal role in accelerating India’s transition towards mineral independence and sustainable energy," said the Minister.

At the facility, the company's scientists are conducting advanced research on 15 of the 27 critical minerals identified by the Government of India, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite, aluminium, copper, and rare earth elements, a release from the company said.

In alignment with the government's National Critical Mineral Mission the innovation centre aims to advance research and innovation in a value chain vital for the country’s economy, energy security, and technological leadership, it added. The centre includes various laboratories specialising in rare earth elements, magnets, batteries, cathode active materials, membranes, coin cells, carbon, nickel-lithium-cobalt etc.

Lohum invests 5 per cent of its annual revenue and 10 per cent of its workforce in R&amp;D, the company said. A team of over 100 scientists is expanding knowledge frontiers and delivering market-ready solutions for a circular economy of critical minerals, it added.

“This expanded, upgraded, and cutting-edge Research &amp; Innovation Center is the new engine for Lohum’s vision of building world-class capabilities in critical minerals manufacturing. We are proud to contribute to India’s journey of becoming a global technology leader, as this technology leadership begins with intensive R&amp;D in critical minerals," said Rajat Verma, Founder &amp; CEO of Lohum. On Tuesday, the coal ministry informed the Parliament that the curbs imposed by China on key rare earth magnets are impacting the Indian industries, including electric vehicle manufacturers

