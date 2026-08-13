Govt considering MDR on certain high-value UPI transactions, tiered incentive plan

In a reply to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has said that it was examining the two options in view of the sustainability of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem and the burden on the government exchequer.

Reported By IANS Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:12 AM IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 11:13 AM IST join share