Govt cuts crude sunflower oil import duty to nil, lowers soybean and palm oil duty to 5%

Under the revised duty structure, the BCD on crude sunflower oil has been slashed from 10 per cent to zero, while the duty on crude soybean oil and crude palm oil has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.

Reported By IANS Published: Sep 24, 2026, 02:46 PM IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 02:46 PM IST join share