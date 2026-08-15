Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Govt Cuts Petrol Export Duty to Nil, Retains Levies on Diesel and ATF

According to the Finance Ministry's August 14 notification, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on petrol exports have been reduced to nil.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Govt Cuts Petrol Export Duty to Nil, Retains Levies on Diesel and ATF

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt Cuts Petrol Export Duty to Nil, Retains Levies on Diesel and ATF
2
3
4
5