Govt Cuts Petrol Export Duty to Nil, Retains Levies on Diesel and ATF

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According to the Finance Ministry's August 14 notification, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on petrol exports have been reduced to nil. For diesel exports, the SAED has been fixed at Rs 24 per litre, with no RIC, while the SAED on ATF exports has been set at Rs 19.5 per litre.



The rates are reviewed every fortnight based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the previous review. The latest revision follows the previous adjustment made on August 3.



The export levies were introduced against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty in global energy markets, with the policy aimed at incentivising domestic availability by making overseas sales of key petroleum products less attractive.