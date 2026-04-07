Govt doubles quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders for migrant labourers

New Delhi: Government has decided to double the daily allocation of 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders available for distribution to migrant labourers across states, Petroleum Ministry announced in a notification. This will be based on the average daily number of cylinders supplied during March 2-3.

The Petroleum Ministry said that the enhanced allocation will be based on the average daily supply of cylinders provided to migrant workers. The revised allocation goes beyond the earlier cap of 20 percent specified in March announcement.

The government also said that the additional 5-kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of state governments and their Food and Civil Supplies Departments for distribution exclusively to migrant labourers with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs).

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The 5 Kg FTL cylinders are available at nearby LPG Distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proofs. No address proof is required.

Official reports showed, since 23 March 2026, about 6.75 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold.

PSU OMCs have organised around 550 awareness camps for 5 Kg FTL Cylinders in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Keralam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

More than 6,700 - 5Kg FTL cylinders were also sold in these camps.

A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL is coordinating with State authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution.

About 79,909 MT of commercial LPG (equivalent to over 42 lakh 19-kg cylinders) has been sold since 14 March 2026.