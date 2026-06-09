Govt e-marketplace helps micro, small firms get orders worth Rs 8.69 lakh crore

New Delhi: The government e-marketplace (GeM) has given a major boost to inclusivity with the registration of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) on the platform surging from 2,396 in 2016–17 to over 11.9 lakh at present, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

Procurement from MSEs has grown from Rs 69 crore to more than Rs 8.69 lakh crore at present, while the number of orders has increased from 2,994 to over 2.17 crore during the same period.

The platform has also enabled participation of traditionally under-represented groups. Women-owned MSEs on GeM have increased from 268 in 2016–17 to over 2.16 lakh, with procurement value rising from Rs 8 crore to more than Rs 93,327 crore.

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Besides, the participation of startups has grown from 88 to over 40,000 entities, with procurement increasing from Rs 2 crore to over Rs 61,400 crore. Similarly, registered SC/ST MSEs have increased from 38 to over 66,000, with procurement value exceeding Rs 21,800 crore. These developments reflect the widening participation in public procurement facilitated through the platform, the statement said.

Beyond procurement, GeM has also supported public service delivery requirements, particularly in the health sector. The platform has facilitated procurement of over 324 crore vaccine doses and 199 crore syringes. It has also enabled procurement of medical kits for Vande Bharat trains, diagnostic equipment and a range of healthcare-related supplies and services, the statement said.

Technology continues to play an important role in the evolution of GeM. The platform is leveraging artificial intelligence-based tools, advanced analytics, digital monitoring systems and transparent auction mechanisms to improve efficiency, accountability and user experience across procurement processes.

As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, GeM remains focused on strengthening digital procurement systems through innovation, improved user experience and adoption of best practices. The platform continues to function as a digital marketplace supporting government institutions, businesses and entrepreneurs, the statement added.

Conceived as a major governance reform, GeM has transitioned public procurement from a largely manual and fragmented process to a digital and data-driven system. By reducing human interface, improving transparency and simplifying access to government procurement opportunities, the platform has enabled wider participation across enterprises and geographies. It continues to serve as a significant initiative in the area of digital procurement.

GeM has also contributed to improving the ease of doing business by opening government procurement markets to enterprises of all sizes. Through online onboarding, transparent bidding mechanisms, digital contract management and end-to-end procurement processes, the platform has reduced entry barriers and facilitated participation of businesses in government supply chains, the statement added.