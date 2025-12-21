Govt e-Marketplace Helps To Rake In Rs 2,200 Crore Via e-Waste, Scrap Sale

New Delhi: The Government’s e-Marketplace (GeM) forward auction module has facilitated the realisation of over Rs 2,200 crore by disposing of e-waste and other scraps of various ministries and departments through the competitive bidding process between December 2021 and November 2025, according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Sunday.

GeM’s forward auction module conducted over 13,000 auctions, onboarded more than 23,000 registered bidders, and enabled participation from over 17,000 auctioneers during this four-year period. These figures underscore that forward auctions are no longer a pilot initiative but have evolved into a nationwide digital mechanism for government asset disposal, the statement said.

The impact of this shift is evident from multiple instances across the country. One such case is the auction of 100 EWS flats at Lucknow's Aliganj, conducted by the State Bank of India, which realised Rs 34.53 crore through the GeM platform. The auction outcome led the SBI to formally acknowledge the conduct of the process by the GeM forward auction team, reflecting the role of transparent digital mechanisms in enabling value discovery.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another example is the National Zoological Park, New Delhi, which had faced challenges in disposing of unusable and obsolete articles over an extended period. Through the forward auction process, the Zoo achieved a highest bid above the reserve value and placed on record its appreciation for the support received during the auction. Efficient disposal of scrap through such mechanisms contributes to improved operational processes and optimal utilisation of public resources.

The range of assets being auctioned through GeM highlights the breadth of applications of the forward auction module. Recent auctions include the sale of screened gypsum worth Rs 3.35 crore by FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Ltd., the disposal of 261 condemned vehicles in the Jammu Division, the auction of salvage items by the Border Roads Organisation, the lease of a dormitory in Gulmarg for a period of five years, and the auction of boating activity rights at a lake in Spurtar. These examples indicate a move towards competitive disposal mechanisms for a wide variety of government assets, the statement said.

GeM operates as a digital platform through which ministries, departments and public sector entities procure goods and services. In addition to this function, the platform facilitates disposal of government assets through its forward auction module, introducing online competitive bidding and improving transparency, efficiency and value discovery in a process that was traditionally fragmented and paperwork-intensive.

A forward auction is a digital bidding process through which government departments sell assets such as scrap, e-waste, old vehicles, machinery and leasehold properties, including buildings and land, to the highest bidder. In this process, the government lists an item on the platform, registered bidders place competing bids and the highest offer is declared successful. Through GeM’s secure digital interface, departments are able to set reserve prices, define participation conditions and monitor bidding in real time, ensuring efficiency and transparency throughout the auction lifecycle.

Participation in GeM forward auctions has been structured to facilitate ease of access for bidders. Interested participants are required to visit the GeM homepage, register through the forward auction bidder registration link, submit PAN and other required details, and complete email verification and onboarding. Upon payment of the earnest money deposit, where applicable, bidders may participate in live auctions that are conducted online, are time-bound and follow defined security protocols. All auctions are publicly listed, except for a limited number where participation is restricted to pre-qualified bidders owing to the nature of the assets.