Govt Earns Rs 3,164 Crore Revenue From Scrap Sale In Swachhata Campaign From 2021-2025

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday informed that total revenue earned from scrap sale in the Swachhata campaign from 2021-2025 stood at Rs 3,163.97 crore. The Rs 799.92 crore revenue was earned from scrap disposal during the December 2024-May 2025 period, revealed the 22nd edition of its monthly ‘Secretariat Reforms’ report for May 2025 by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Cleanliness drives were conducted successfully at 8,835 sites nationwide in May. Approximately 3.5 lakh square feet of office space has been freed, with top contributors being the Ministry of Railways (1,30,180 sq. ft) and Ministry of Coal (76,231 sq. ft).

In the month of May, Rs 284.84 crore in revenue was generated from scrap disposal, with significant contributions from ministries such as Railways, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Heavy Industries.

Effective record management saw 1,04,941 physical files reviewed, with 66,186 files weeded out last month. The month also saw disposal of 4,57,081 public grievances (89.79 per cent disposed), along with the disposal of 1,448 MP references and 320 state government references.

“The adoption of delayering initiatives has significantly reduced the average distinct transaction levels for active files from 7.19 in 2021 to 4.17 as of May 2025. About 95.47 per cent of total files created in May 2025 are eFiles,” the data showed.

About 95 per cent of receipts received were e-Receipts, with 40 Ministries/Departments achieving 100 per cent e-Files adoption at remarkable levels. Fifteen Ministries/Department have 100 per cent share of e-Receipts for May.

“Inter-ministerial file movements have been 3,892 files for the month of May, indicating streamlined administrative processes,” the report mentioned.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, these initiatives underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to digitally-enabled, transparent, efficient, and citizen-focussed governance, aligning with the broader goal of administrative excellence and responsive public administration.