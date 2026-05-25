Govt eases norms for LPG consumers switching to PNG

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday notified the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, aimed to provide additional relaxation and convenience to domestic LPG consumers who shift to piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

Under the amended provisions, LPG consumers who have PNG connections as well may apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 days of obtaining a PNG connection. These consumers may obtain a transfer voucher for future restoration of the LPG connection in a non-PNG area, according to an official statement.

This amendment provides significant relief and flexibility to consumers who may subsequently shift to areas where PNG infrastructure may not be feasible.

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The provision is particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students and families shifting to non-PNG areas, the statement said.

Meanwhile, about 7.99 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure created for an additional 2.87 lakh connections, taking the total to 10.86 lakh connections since March this year, according to an official statement.

Around 1.72 crore domestic LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.66 crore cylinders during the last four days. The public sector oil companies also organised about 15,400 awareness camps for small 5 kg LPG cylinders and have sold more than 2.45 lakh such cylinders during these camps since April 3 this year.

"Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. They are also advised to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information," the statement said.

LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops. All citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation, the statement added.