Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Govt eases rules to enable export payments in rupees

The changes, which have been notified with immediate effect, amend the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 to align it with foreign-exchange regulations issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2023.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Govt eases rules to enable export payments in rupees

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert across UP, MP, and hill states active through August 24
2
3
4
5