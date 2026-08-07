/Govt enabling access to affordable essential medicines, regulating prices: Minister

New Delhi: Besides price regulation, the government has also enabled access to affordable essential medicines through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), under which quality medicines are offered through Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) at rates that are typically 50-80 per cent lower than the prices of branded medicines, the Parliament was informed on Friday.
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that under the Amrit (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) initiative of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, affordable medicines are provided for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases, implants, surgical disposables and other consumables, etc, at an average discount of up to 50 per cent on market rates through AMRIT Pharmacy stores set up in number of hospitals and healthcare institutions.
Notably. under the Free Drugs Service Initiative of the National Health Mission, essential medicines list recommended under the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) are made available free of any charge at public health facilities ranging from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to district hospitals across the country, she informed the House.
The manufacturing, sale and distribution of drugs in the country is regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 thereunder through a system of licensing and inspection.
Licenses for manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs are granted by the State Licensing Authorities (SLAs) appointed by respective state governments.
“State Licensing Authorities carry out periodic inspections or as per risk-based approach from time to time of the licensed premises for verification of compliance with the provisions of the Act and rules thereunder. Actions such as suspension and cancellation of licences, prosecutions in the court of law are taken against the erring firms by the State Licensing Authorities,” said the minister.
The prices of drugs are regulated as per the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order 2013 (DPCO, 2013). The ceiling prices of scheduled medicines are revised annually on the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) (all commodities) for preceding calendar year on or before April 1 of every year, which is notified by the Government on the first day of April every year.
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