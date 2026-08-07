/Govt enabling access to affordable essential medicines, regulating prices: Minister



Notably. under the Free Drugs Service Initiative of the National Health Mission, essential medicines list recommended under the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) are made available free of any charge at public health facilities ranging from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to district hospitals across the country, she informed the House.



The manufacturing, sale and distribution of drugs in the country is regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 thereunder through a system of licensing and inspection.



Licenses for manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs are granted by the State Licensing Authorities (SLAs) appointed by respective state governments.



“State Licensing Authorities carry out periodic inspections or as per risk-based approach from time to time of the licensed premises for verification of compliance with the provisions of the Act and rules thereunder. Actions such as suspension and cancellation of licences, prosecutions in the court of law are taken against the erring firms by the State Licensing Authorities,” said the minister.

