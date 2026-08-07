Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Govt enabling access to affordable essential medicines, regulating prices: Minister

Govt enabling access to affordable essential medicines, regulating prices: Minister

MoS Anupriya Patel said that under the Amrit initiative of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, affordable medicines are provided for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases, implants, surgical disposables and other consumables, etc, at an average discount of up to 50 per cent on market rates through AMRIT Pharmacy stores set up in number of hospitals and healthcare institutions. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Govt enabling access to affordable essential medicines, regulating prices: Minister
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt enabling access to affordable essential medicines, regulating prices: Minister
2
3
4
5