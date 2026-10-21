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Govt expected to raise FDI limit in PSU banks from 20% to 49%

The government is mulling raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in public sector banks (PSBs) from 20 per cent to 49 per cent, according to multiple reports. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Govt expected to raise FDI limit in PSU banks from 20% to 49%

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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