/Govt extends additional NPS investment choices to employees of central autonomous bodies

"An office memorandum dated July 1, 2026, has been issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance, extending the applicability of the Department of Financial Services notification dated November 13, 2025, to employees of Central Autonomous Bodies covered under NPS. This notification had earlier introduced the additional investment choices, namely the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC-75) and the Balanced Life Cycle Fund (BLC), for the Central government employees covered under NPS," the statement noted.