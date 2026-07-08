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Govt extends additional NPS investment choices to employees of central autonomous bodies

Earlier, these additional investment choices were available only to Central government employees covered under NPS.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
Govt extends additional NPS investment choices to employees of central autonomous bodies

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