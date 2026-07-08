/Govt extends additional NPS investment choices to employees of central autonomous bodies

New Delhi: The Union government has extended two additional investment choices, which include the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC-75) and the Balanced Life Cycle Fund (BLC), to employees of Central Autonomous Bodies covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS), according to a Finance Ministry statement issued on Tuesday.
Earlier, these additional investment choices were available only to Central government employees covered under NPS.
These investment options have now been extended to NPS subscribers employed in Central Autonomous Bodies (CABs).
With this extension, eligible employees of Central Autonomous Bodies will now have choice to invest in both the additional investment options.
The Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC-75) now named as LC-75-High is an investment option with equity exposure of up to 75 per cent, designed for subscribers seeking higher growth potential over the long term.
The Balanced Life Cycle Fund (BLC) now named as Aggressive Life Cycle Fund is an investment option with equity exposure capped at 50 per cent, with a gradual reduction in equity allocation beginning from the age of 45 years, offering a balanced approach between growth and stability.
"An office memorandum dated July 1, 2026, has been issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance, extending the applicability of the Department of Financial Services notification dated November 13, 2025, to employees of Central Autonomous Bodies covered under NPS. This notification had earlier introduced the additional investment choices, namely the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC-75) and the Balanced Life Cycle Fund (BLC), for the Central government employees covered under NPS," the statement noted.
"The extension of these investment choices aims to provide greater flexibility for NPS subscribers in Central Autonomous Bodies, enabling them to align their pension investments with their individual risk appetite, financial goals, and retirement planning requirements. These choices further strengthen subscriber choice and enhance the attractiveness of the National Pension System for employees covered under the National Pension Scheme across Central Autonomous Bodies," the statement said.
"The Finance Ministry has directed administrative Ministries and departments to inform the Central Autonomous Bodies under their administrative control about the availability of the aforesaid investment choices and advise them to disseminate this information among eligible NPS subscribers so that they may avail of the facility," the statement added
The aforesaid investment choices would be made available in the Central Recordkeeping Agency system, the statement said.
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